Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'Dream Come True' Role in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez, the acclaimed singer-actor, has expressed sheer delight at landing the lead role in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' labeling it a 'dream come true' moment in her career. The musical drama, directed by Bill Condon of 'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1' and 'Beauty and the Beast' fame, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival to much fanfare.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez reflected on her early aspirations influenced by her mother's love for musicals and icons like Barabara Streisand and Rita Moreno. Despite her career taking a different path, she always envisioned herself on Broadway. 'This was meant for me. I've waited my whole life,' she said.

Initially, Lopez was in disbelief when approached for the project, recalling the moment her agent Kevin Huvane sent the script, believing it would resonate with her. Upon learning Bill Condon wanted her for the role, Lopez was ecstatic. 'I was born to play this,' she remarked, likening her excitement to playing Selena.

Variety describes 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' as being set in an Argentinian prison during the 'Dirty War,' revolving around Luis Molina, a queer window dresser, and his cellmate Valentin Arregui, a political prisoner. Lopez's portrayal brings life to stories told amid the grim backdrop.

