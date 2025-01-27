Engineering Student Missing Amidst Hussain Sagar Lake Blaze
In Hyderabad, police are searching for an engineering student who went missing after a boat in Hussain Sagar Lake caught fire due to fireworks. The incident happened during the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event. Though his friends survived, Ajay remains untraceable, prompting police investigation.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad police are on the hunt for an engineering student who vanished under tragic circumstances on Hussain Sagar Lake after a boat caught fire. The incident occurred during a fireworks display for the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event, held Sunday night to mark Republic Day.
The program was attended by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma prior to their departure from the venue. Ajay, one of the students on board the ill-fated boat, remains missing, although his friends managed to escape unharmed.
Family members have alerted authorities to his disappearance after he failed to return from the event. Police reported that a rocket deployed in the fireworks display inadvertently ignited other crackers on the boat, leading to the blaze and a subsequent search operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wildfires Ravage LA: Fierce Winds, Missing Persons, and Searching for Solutions
Kerala Government to Aid Families of Wayanad Landslide Victims by Declaring Missing Persons as Deceased
Fireworks Fury: Wedding Celebration Lands Infant in ICU
Temple Fireworks Controversy: A Case Ignites Local Tensions
Fireworks Mishap at Bharat Mata Maha Arti Injures Man