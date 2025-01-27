Engineering Student Missing Amidst Hussain Sagar Lake Blaze

Hyderabad police are on the hunt for an engineering student who vanished under tragic circumstances on Hussain Sagar Lake after a boat caught fire. The incident occurred during a fireworks display for the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event, held Sunday night to mark Republic Day.

The program was attended by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma prior to their departure from the venue. Ajay, one of the students on board the ill-fated boat, remains missing, although his friends managed to escape unharmed.

Family members have alerted authorities to his disappearance after he failed to return from the event. Police reported that a rocket deployed in the fireworks display inadvertently ignited other crackers on the boat, leading to the blaze and a subsequent search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)