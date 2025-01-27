Left Menu

Engineering Student Missing Amidst Hussain Sagar Lake Blaze

In Hyderabad, police are searching for an engineering student who went missing after a boat in Hussain Sagar Lake caught fire due to fireworks. The incident happened during the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event. Though his friends survived, Ajay remains untraceable, prompting police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:40 IST
Engineering Student Missing Amidst Hussain Sagar Lake Blaze
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad police are on the hunt for an engineering student who vanished under tragic circumstances on Hussain Sagar Lake after a boat caught fire. The incident occurred during a fireworks display for the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event, held Sunday night to mark Republic Day.

The program was attended by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma prior to their departure from the venue. Ajay, one of the students on board the ill-fated boat, remains missing, although his friends managed to escape unharmed.

Family members have alerted authorities to his disappearance after he failed to return from the event. Police reported that a rocket deployed in the fireworks display inadvertently ignited other crackers on the boat, leading to the blaze and a subsequent search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025