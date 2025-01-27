Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Reunites Him with Director Siddharth Anand
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced that his next film, 'King,' will be directed by Siddharth Anand, reuniting them after the success of 'Pathaan.' The announcement was made at Dubai's Global Village, and the film will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan. It highlights Shah Rukh's return to the big screen.
In a notable revelation, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that his forthcoming film "King" will be helmed by director Siddharth Anand, known for their previous collaboration on the hit film "Pathaan."
Making the announcement during an appearance at the Global Village event in Dubai, Khan expressed confidence in the new project promising entertainment and fun for audiences. This casting reunites the talents of Anand and Khan, who recently made a successful cinematic comeback with "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki."
Adding a familial touch, "King" will also present Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan. As the actor approaches his 60th birthday, he shares the humor in how youthful he appears despite age catching up, narrating this personal insight to his fans.
