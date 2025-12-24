Left Menu

Celebrating Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood's Journey

A new book 'Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood' by Mohar Basu explores the life and career of Bollywood icon Salman Khan, featuring fan interviews, rare photographs, and insights from industry collaborators. This tribute celebrates Khan's impact on pop culture as he nears his 60th birthday.

Updated: 24-12-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In 'Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood,' author Mohar Basu chronicles the illustrious career of one of India's most celebrated film stars. The book offers a deep dive into Salman Khan's cinematic journey, marked by iconic roles and unforgettable dialogues that have captivated millions.

Published by HarperCollins India, the tribute is more than a biography; it is an exploration of the cultural phenomenon Khan represents. With contributions from fans, veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar, and industry insiders, it paints a comprehensive portrait of the star's enduring appeal.

As Salman Khan approaches his 60th birthday, the publication serves as both a celebration and a reflection on his unparalleled impact on Bollywood, showcasing why his films remain a ritual for audiences even after three decades in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

