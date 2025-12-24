Celebrating Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood's Journey

In 'Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood,' author Mohar Basu chronicles the illustrious career of one of India's most celebrated film stars. The book offers a deep dive into Salman Khan's cinematic journey, marked by iconic roles and unforgettable dialogues that have captivated millions.

Published by HarperCollins India, the tribute is more than a biography; it is an exploration of the cultural phenomenon Khan represents. With contributions from fans, veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar, and industry insiders, it paints a comprehensive portrait of the star's enduring appeal.

As Salman Khan approaches his 60th birthday, the publication serves as both a celebration and a reflection on his unparalleled impact on Bollywood, showcasing why his films remain a ritual for audiences even after three decades in the industry.

