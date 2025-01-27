The Last Snake Queen: Preserving Hong Kong's Dwindling Snake Soup Tradition

As Hong Kong gears up for the Year of the Snake, Chau Ka-ling showcases a moving serpent with practiced skill at her decades-old restaurant. Known as the 'Snake Queen,' she is a guardian of the city's fading traditional snake soup industry.

Chau's family restaurant, Shia Wong Hip, was established by her father in the 1960s. Once renowned for using live snakes in their dishes, the establishment shifted to frozen snake meat following the 2003 SARS outbreak, reflecting on health concerns tied to wildlife.

The intricate preparation process of snake soup remains, requiring hours of cooking and deboning. Despite its rich protein content and winter popularity, with sales dropping in summer, the industry is waning, especially post-COVID. Chau remains dedicated yet doubtful about its future appeal to younger generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)