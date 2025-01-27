Left Menu

Glenn Close Reflects on Robin Williams' Timeless Advice for SNL Debut

Glenn Close shares the invaluable advice she received from Robin Williams before hosting SNL in 1989, emphasizing the importance of authenticity. Close recalls these words fondly as she reflects on her successful career, hosting experience, and celebrates SNL's 50th anniversary alongside her acclaimed acting accolades.

Glenn Close (Image source/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt recollection, actor Glenn Close spoke of the pivotal advice she received from her late friend, actor and comedian Robin Williams, ahead of her inaugural stint as Saturday Night Live host in 1989, as reported by People magazine.

'I asked Robin for tips on SNL, and his advice was simple yet profound: 'Don't do anything you don't think is funny,' Close shared, highlighting the wisdom Williams imparted to her as crucial in navigating the comedic variety show.

Williams, who tragically passed away in 2014, left a lasting impact not only on his audience but also on fellow actors like Close, who cherished their bond. This memory aligns with SNL's momentous 50th-anniversary celebrations, a fitting backdrop to reflect on the milestones in Close's illustrious career which include eight Academy Award nominations and numerous accolades in the acting world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

