Glenn Close Reflects on Robin Williams' Timeless Advice for SNL Debut

In a heartfelt recollection, actor Glenn Close spoke of the pivotal advice she received from her late friend, actor and comedian Robin Williams, ahead of her inaugural stint as Saturday Night Live host in 1989, as reported by People magazine.

'I asked Robin for tips on SNL, and his advice was simple yet profound: 'Don't do anything you don't think is funny,' Close shared, highlighting the wisdom Williams imparted to her as crucial in navigating the comedic variety show.

Williams, who tragically passed away in 2014, left a lasting impact not only on his audience but also on fellow actors like Close, who cherished their bond. This memory aligns with SNL's momentous 50th-anniversary celebrations, a fitting backdrop to reflect on the milestones in Close's illustrious career which include eight Academy Award nominations and numerous accolades in the acting world.

