Vote for Karnataka's Heritage: Lakkundi's Stone Craft Shines at Republic Parade
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is urging people of Karnataka to vote for 'Lakkundi: Cradle of Stone Craft', showcasing the state's float in the Republic Day parade. Votes can be cast online, via email or SMS until midnight on January 28. Lakkundi is renowned for its exquisite stone architecture.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on the people of Karnataka to participate in a significant voting exercise aimed at promoting the state's cultural heritage. The campaign focuses on 'Lakkundi: Cradle of Stone Craft', a float showcasing Karnataka at the 76th Republic Day parade in Delhi.
In a social media post on platform 'X', the Chief Minister highlighted that the Union Ministry of Defence is conducting online voting for the best state posters presented during the parade. 'I appeal to all Kannadigas to support our state's poster, which has garnered substantial appreciation,' he stated. Voters can make their choice via online platforms, email, or SMS.
Highlighting the artistic prowess of Karnataka, the state's float depicted the awe-inspiring temples of Lakkundi in Gadag district, approximately 70 km from Hubballi. Known for its exquisite stone architecture, Lakkundi carries the moniker 'Cradle of Stone Craft', reflecting its historical and cultural significance.
