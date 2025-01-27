Nushrratt Bharuccha Teams Up with Anurag Kashyap for Upcoming Thriller

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has announced a forthcoming collaboration with esteemed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for an untitled film.

The project is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and produced by Vishal Rana, featuring a thrilling narrative that promises suspense and intrigue.

Bharuccha took to Instagram to share the news and expressed enthusiasm about working alongside Kashyap and Sharma. While details of the plot and Kashyap's specific role are currently undisclosed, anticipation builds as Bharuccha gears up for her next release, "Chhorii 2", following her recent appearance in "Akelli".

(With inputs from agencies.)