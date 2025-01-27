Left Menu

Reese Witherspoon's Unexpected Jury Duty Experience After 'Legally Blonde'

Reese Witherspoon, known for her role in 'Legally Blonde', shares her unexpected experience serving as a jury forewoman in a Beverly Hills trial. Despite her lack of formal legal training, Witherspoon was selected for a two-week dog bite case, highlighting her commitment and unexpected role during deliberations.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:16 IST
In a candid revelation on 'The Graham Norton Show', actor and producer Reese Witherspoon recently recounted how her iconic role in the 2001 film 'Legally Blonde' influenced an unexpected chapter of her life—serving on a jury. As reported by People, Witherspoon initially had reservations about fulfilling her civic duty.

"Well listen, I did not want to do jury duty," she confessed. However, nearly seven years post her memorable portrayal of lawyer Elle Woods, Witherspoon found herself in a Beverly Hills courtroom. "Surely they're not gonna pick me," she thought, only to be selected for a lengthy trial lasting about two weeks.

In an amusing interaction, her 'You're Cordially Invited' costar Will Ferrell remarked it wasn't a long duration, to which Witherspoon replied humorously. The trial involved a dog bite case, and despite having no formal legal education, Witherspoon was invested and ultimately chosen as the jury's forewoman, realizing many jurors had little legal knowledge themselves.

"If you get picked for jury duty, please do it," urged Witherspoon, emphasizing its importance, as noted by People. Her story serves as a reminder of fulfilling civic responsibilities, even when unexpected. The experience also highlighted her dedication and the societal value of serving on a jury, regardless of star power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

