Juno Dawson Enters 'Doctor Who' Universe Amid Exciting New Collaborations

Juno Dawson joins 'Doctor Who' as a new writer, alongside Pete McTighe, Inua Ellams, and Sharma Angel-Walfall. Known for her best-selling novels and podcast, Dawson expresses excitement about working on the iconic series, reflecting on her journey from fan-fiction writer to a key contributor to the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:50 IST
Juno Dawson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Juno Dawson, a renowned author and podcaster, has joined forces with the 'Doctor Who' series, bringing her unique storytelling skills to the beloved franchise. Known for her Doctor Who spin-off podcast, Dawson is part of a fresh team assembled by Russell T Davies, including Pete McTighe, Inua Ellams, and Sharma Angel-Walfall, according to Deadline reports.

Dawson, celebrated for her best-selling works like 'This Book is Gay' and 'Her Majesty's Royal Coven', now contributes to the Doctor Who: Redacted podcast. Featuring former Doctor Jodie Whittaker, the story unravels a supernatural conspiracy where individuals associated with the Doctor mysteriously disappear. Sharing her enthusiasm, Dawson remarked, 'From fan-fiction to scripting for the best TV show of all time, it's a dream come true.'

Alongside Dawson, McTighe joins the 'Doctor Who' ranks, bringing his experience as a writer and executive producer on 'The War Between The Land And The Sea', a prominent spin-off from Davies' expanded 'Whoniverse'. His portfolio includes acclaimed dramas such as 'A Discovery of Witches' and 'The Pact'.

