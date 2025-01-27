The Mani Ratnam Method: Crafting Performances Beyond Comfort

Actor Abhishek Bachchan delves into the unique experience of working with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, emphasizing how his demanding style brings out the best in actors. Speaking at the G5A retrospective, Bachchan described Ratnam as a filmmaker who pushes performers until they deliver instinctive, genuine portrayals.

In critically acclaimed films like 'Yuva,' 'Guru,' and 'Raavan,' Bachchan discovered Ratnam's penchant for creating challenging roles. His approach often propelled actors out of their comfort zones to foster honest performances. Bachchan recounted fond memories, illustrating Ratnam's dedication to cinematic authenticity and excellence.

Ratnam's frequent collaborators, including director Vijay Krishna Acharya and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, also praised his innovation and adaptability. Known for integrating technological advancements seamlessly into his projects, Ratnam remains a pivotal figure in modern cinema, consistently exploring new storytelling methods.

