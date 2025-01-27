The Mani Ratnam Method: Crafting Performances Beyond Comfort
Abhishek Bachchan reflects on his collaborations with renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam in films such as 'Yuva,' 'Guru,' and 'Raavan.' He praises Ratnam's directorial style, which pushes actors to deliver instinctive performances. The insights shared at a G5A retrospective highlight Ratnam's innovative and demanding approach to filmmaking.
- Country:
- India
Actor Abhishek Bachchan delves into the unique experience of working with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, emphasizing how his demanding style brings out the best in actors. Speaking at the G5A retrospective, Bachchan described Ratnam as a filmmaker who pushes performers until they deliver instinctive, genuine portrayals.
In critically acclaimed films like 'Yuva,' 'Guru,' and 'Raavan,' Bachchan discovered Ratnam's penchant for creating challenging roles. His approach often propelled actors out of their comfort zones to foster honest performances. Bachchan recounted fond memories, illustrating Ratnam's dedication to cinematic authenticity and excellence.
Ratnam's frequent collaborators, including director Vijay Krishna Acharya and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, also praised his innovation and adaptability. Known for integrating technological advancements seamlessly into his projects, Ratnam remains a pivotal figure in modern cinema, consistently exploring new storytelling methods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abhishek Bachchan
- Mani Ratnam
- Yuva
- Guru
- Raavan
- filmmaking
- acting
- directorial style
- cinema
- culture
ALSO READ
Lisa Mishra: From Singing Sensation to Acting Aspiration
Minister Puri Criticizes Delhi Govt Over CAG Report Delays Impacting Elections
Financial Times Highlights: Delays, Debts, and Deals Impacting the UK and Beyond
India acting as responder in times of distress in other countries reflected in thinking of Army too: Rajnath.
BAFTA Awards 2025: A Showcase of Global Filmmaking Talent