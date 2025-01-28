Spiritual Awakening at Maha Kumbh: A Feast of India's Sacred Heritage
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP MP Hema Malini attended the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, participating in spiritual activities. Rijiju described his experience as an awakening of spiritual consciousness, while Malini met with esteemed spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. Over 14.76 crore pilgrims have already participated in the event.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju participated in the Maha Kumbh festival, joining millions in the sacred bathing ritual at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. He expressed the experience as a significant spiritual awakening.
BJP MP and actress Hema Malini also attended the event, interacting with revered spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, a highlight for many devotees.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family were also present, underlining the event's importance. So far, the Maha Kumbh has attracted over 14.76 crore pilgrims, showcasing the magnitude of this cultural and spiritual gathering.
