Entertainment World Grapples with AI's Impact on Creativity

Amid fears of artificial intelligence infringing on artistic rights, Paul McCartney urges UK copyright reforms. Meanwhile, 'I'm Still Here' star Fernanda Torres highlights the film's focus on authoritarianism, reflecting on her ambitions at the Academy Awards where the Brazilian film garners historic nominations.

Updated: 28-01-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 02:29 IST
Paul McCartney, a legendary member of The Beatles, has issued a stark warning to the UK government, calling attention to the potential of artificial intelligence to undermine artists' rights. McCartney emphasizes the need for copyright reforms to protect the creative industries from being exploited by AI technologies that can generate outputs mimicking original works.

Globally, the music and film sectors are grappling with the legal and ethical challenges posed by AI. These models, capable of producing art based on popular creations, risk depriving original creators of their due recognition and compensation.

In a separate move within the entertainment sphere, Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres has gained significant acclaim for her role in 'I'm Still Here', a film capturing the grim realities of authoritarianism. The movie, which explores the turbulent era of Brazil's military regime, has earned Torres an Oscar nomination. Yet, she eyes a broader victory for the film, which has made history with its nominations for Best International Feature and Best Picture.

