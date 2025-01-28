Boyzone: Retracing the Harmonized Journey

Celebrating three decades since their formation, members of the iconic Irish boy band Boyzone have reunited for a revealing documentary series titled 'Boyzone: No Matter What'.

The three-part series chronicles their journey from humble auditions in Dublin during 1993 to their meteoric rise and the challenges that followed, showcasing both the triumphs and trials of their career.

The documentary, richly layered with archive footage and intimate interviews, presents an honest depiction of their journey while touching on personal tragedies like the loss of bandmate Stephen Gately. The series will premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW on February 2.

