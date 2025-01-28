Left Menu

Boyzone: Retracing the Harmonized Journey

The Irish boy band Boyzone commemorates its 30th anniversary with a new documentary series. 'Boyzone: No Matter What' explores their rise to fame, internal struggles, and personal stories, offering a candid look at their three-decade journey, including the impact of Stephen Gately's untimely death.

Updated: 28-01-2025 05:15 IST
Celebrating three decades since their formation, members of the iconic Irish boy band Boyzone have reunited for a revealing documentary series titled 'Boyzone: No Matter What'.

The three-part series chronicles their journey from humble auditions in Dublin during 1993 to their meteoric rise and the challenges that followed, showcasing both the triumphs and trials of their career.

The documentary, richly layered with archive footage and intimate interviews, presents an honest depiction of their journey while touching on personal tragedies like the loss of bandmate Stephen Gately. The series will premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW on February 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

