Manipuri Dancer Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi Awakened by Padma Shri Honor

After the announcement of the Padma Awards on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, distinguished Manipuri classical dancer Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi expressed her delight upon receiving the Padma Shri honor. Reflecting on her achievement, Devi described it as a 'matter of luck'.

Born and raised in the Imphal West district, Suryamukhi developed her passion for dance at an early age. Her rigorous training under notable gurus has boosted her career and brought her performances to an international stage. Her recognition with the Padma Shri adds to her long list of accolades.

The Padma Awards, established in 1954, are among India's highest civilian honors. Presented in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri — the awards celebrate distinguished service across various sectors. Recommendations are made by the Padma Awards Committee, appointed annually by the Prime Minister, and are subsequently approved by India's President.

(With inputs from agencies.)