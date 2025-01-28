Left Menu

Superboys of Malegaon: A Cinematic Tribute to Friendship and Dreams

'Superboys of Malegaon' is a film about Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon. Starring Adarsh Gourav, the film depicts Shaikh's journey to make a movie with his friends, inspired by Bollywood. It highlights the power of friendship, creativity, and community spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated film 'Superboys of Malegaon,' directed by Reema Kagti, is set to premiere in theaters globally on February 28, as announced by the production team. The film beautifully captures the vibrant culture and indomitable spirit of a small-town filmmaker, Nasir Shaikh, portrayed by Adarsh Gourav.

Set against the backdrop of Malegaon, a town in Maharashtra, the film draws inspiration from real events and showcases the journey of Nasir, an amateur filmmaker who aspires to create a movie for his community. Written by Varun Grover, the storyline delves into themes of friendship and resilience, as Nasir and his friends come together to breathe life into their cinematic dream.

The film has already garnered critical attention, earning a special mention in the Young Cineastes Award category at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival. 'Superboys of Malegaon,' produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, also notably premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and featured in other prestigious global film festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

