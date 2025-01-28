Tragedy at Badaut: Seven Dead in Religious Event Collapse

A significant tragedy struck a religious event in Badaut when a wooden structure collapse resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, leaving about 60 injured. The catastrophic incident occurred during a programme for the 'Abhishek' of Lord Adinath, hosted at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College in Baghpat district.

Witnesses reported chaos as the temporary stairs of the stage crumbled under the weight of a large crowd, causing devotees to fall. The district administration, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has promised thorough medical treatment for the injured and is investigating the potential negligence that led to the collapse.

Criticism has been directed at the government for inadequate crowd control measures, with accusations of blatant negligence. As pressure mounts, authorities continue their investigation into the mishap, ensuring transparency and accountability in addressing the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)