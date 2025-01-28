Left Menu

Tragedy at Badaut: Seven Dead in Religious Event Collapse

A wooden structure collapse at a religious event in Badaut claimed seven lives, injuring around 60. Held at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College, the event saw panic as temporary stairs gave way. Accusations of negligence were raised, with officials probing the incident and ensuring medical aid.

Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:53 IST
A significant tragedy struck a religious event in Badaut when a wooden structure collapse resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, leaving about 60 injured. The catastrophic incident occurred during a programme for the 'Abhishek' of Lord Adinath, hosted at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College in Baghpat district.

Witnesses reported chaos as the temporary stairs of the stage crumbled under the weight of a large crowd, causing devotees to fall. The district administration, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has promised thorough medical treatment for the injured and is investigating the potential negligence that led to the collapse.

Criticism has been directed at the government for inadequate crowd control measures, with accusations of blatant negligence. As pressure mounts, authorities continue their investigation into the mishap, ensuring transparency and accountability in addressing the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

