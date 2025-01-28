BigCash Boosts Brand with Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan Sponsorship During India-England Tour

BigCash, a leading real-money gaming platform in India, has strategically partnered with Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a highly engaging predict and win contest, during England's ongoing cricket tour of India. The sponsorship, visible on Disney+ Hotstar, marks a pivotal moment for BigCash's growth in the gaming and entertainment sectors.

This initiative aligns with JioStar's commitment to fostering interactive fan experiences during live sports broadcasts. The partnership is expected to deepen user engagement by tapping into India's fervor for cricket, which is celebrated nationwide. Since its launch, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan has attracted over two billion plays, offering immense exposure on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

In a significant move to enhance its campaign, BigCash and JioStar have enlisted renowned cricket commentator Aakash Chopra to represent their initiative. His involvement aims to bridge the gap between cricket lovers and the gaming community, enhancing trust and credibility while positioning BigCash Poker as the premier choice for an engaging gaming experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)