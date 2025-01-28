Left Menu

BigCash Boosts Brand with Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan Sponsorship During India-England Tour

BigCash, a popular Indian gaming platform, sponsors the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest during the England-India cricket tour on Disney+ Hotstar, enhancing brand visibility. The collaboration includes Aakash Chopra as a campaign face, blending cricket passion with poker gaming to expand the platform's user base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:53 IST
BigCash Boosts Brand with Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan Sponsorship During India-England Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BigCash, a leading real-money gaming platform in India, has strategically partnered with Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a highly engaging predict and win contest, during England's ongoing cricket tour of India. The sponsorship, visible on Disney+ Hotstar, marks a pivotal moment for BigCash's growth in the gaming and entertainment sectors.

This initiative aligns with JioStar's commitment to fostering interactive fan experiences during live sports broadcasts. The partnership is expected to deepen user engagement by tapping into India's fervor for cricket, which is celebrated nationwide. Since its launch, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan has attracted over two billion plays, offering immense exposure on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

In a significant move to enhance its campaign, BigCash and JioStar have enlisted renowned cricket commentator Aakash Chopra to represent their initiative. His involvement aims to bridge the gap between cricket lovers and the gaming community, enhancing trust and credibility while positioning BigCash Poker as the premier choice for an engaging gaming experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025