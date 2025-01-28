Left Menu

Boyzone and Brazilian Cinema Shine in Latest Entertainment Documentary and Film

The Irish boy band Boyzone marks its 30-year journey to fame with a new documentary. Meanwhile, Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, starring in 'I'm Still Here,' which sheds light on authoritarianism, earns an Oscar nomination. The film is the first Brazilian entry fully in Portuguese to be nominated for Best Picture.

Updated: 28-01-2025 18:28 IST
In the world of entertainment, nostalgia meets modern storytelling as the iconic 1990s Irish boy band Boyzone returns to the spotlight with a documentary titled 'Boyzone: No Matter What.' Tracing their journey from 1993 auditions in Dublin, the three-part series delves into the band's rise to fame and its challenges over three decades.

Meanwhile, Brazilian cinema makes a historic Oscar entry with 'I'm Still Here,' a poignant narrative reflecting the human cost of authoritarianism. Fernanda Torres, who plays a resilient mother, earns her first Oscar nomination. The film explores the true story of a woman navigating her life during Brazil's military regime, spotlighting the cultural and historical tensions of the era.

The movie stands out for its representation, being the first Brazilian film fully spoken in Portuguese to contend for both Best International Feature and Best Picture at the Oscars, underscoring the global appeal of diverse storytelling.

