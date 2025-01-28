Left Menu

Cigarettes After Sex Bengaluru Show Cancelled Amid Technical Glitch

The American pop band 'Cigarettes After Sex' had to cancel their Bengaluru concert due to local production issues. They expressed their regret on Instagram, promising full refunds for tickets. The band, praised for their ambient sound, performed in other Indian cities before the cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:46 IST
Pop band Cigarettes After Sex (Image Source: Cigarettes After Sex's team). Image Credit: ANI
The eagerly anticipated concert by the pop band 'Cigarettes After Sex,' scheduled for this evening in Bengaluru, has been cancelled due to unforeseen technical difficulties. The announcement came as a disappointment to fans who had eagerly awaited the performance.

Taking to Instagram, the American band expressed their heartbreak over the cancellation, citing technical issues at the venue that were beyond their control. 'We're so incredibly sorry we can't see you all tonight,' they wrote. BookMyShow, which managed ticket sales, will handle refunds, assuring fans they will receive full compensation within 8-10 working days.

Known for their evocative and melancholic sound, Cigarettes After Sex have captivated audiences worldwide. Formed in the late 2000s in El Paso, Texas, the band has gained global recognition for their distinct blend of ambient pop and lush melodies. Prior to the Bengaluru cancellation, they performed successfully in Gurugram and Mumbai, leaving fans yearning for more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

