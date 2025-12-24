Left Menu

Pharma Giants Race to Dominate India's Obesity Drug Market

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are battling to dominate India's burgeoning obesity drug market, using price cuts, early launches, and aggressive marketing strategies. As India is set to become a major hub for obesity drugs, the companies are expanding partnerships and marketing efforts to capture market share.

Updated: 24-12-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 06:32 IST
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are in a fierce competition to secure their foothold in India's rapidly expanding obesity drug market. Both companies are employing diverse strategies, including price reductions and accelerated product launches, to outpace upcoming generic competition.

Novo Nordisk has focused on making drugs affordable and accessible, while Eli Lilly capitalized on its early market entry. Both giants are intensifying outreach through alliances with local healthcare entities and high-profile advertising campaigns featuring celebrities, targeting both urban and rural populations.

India's potential as a significant obesity drug market is evident, with projections indicating substantial market growth. Both companies are enhancing their efforts to educate the public on obesity as a disease, leveraging large-scale marketing campaigns and strategic partnerships to boost their presence across the country.

