Aamir Khan in Raipur: New Film and Exciting Collaborations Revealed

Bollywood's acclaimed actor Aamir Khan made his way to Raipur on Tuesday for a professional engagement. He was warmly captured by the media upon stepping out of the airport, exchanging greetings with a wide smile.

In a significant update to his acting repertoire, Khan is set to appear in 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a film scheduled to premiere by the year's end, targeting a highly anticipated Christmas release. At a recent gathering, Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the project, noting particularly the engaging storyline. 'The shooting of the film has commenced,' he confirmed.

In addition to his acting roles, Khan is lending his production expertise to 'Lahore 1947', a project helmed by the eminent director Rajkumar Santoshi. The film's ensemble cast includes notable names such as Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, building anticipation for its release.

