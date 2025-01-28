Left Menu

Aamir Khan in Raipur: New Film and Exciting Collaborations Revealed

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan visits Raipur, igniting excitement with film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' set for Christmas release. The actor shares updates at an event, highlighting Genelia's role. Khan also collaborates on 'Lahore 1947', directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, with a star-studded cast featuring Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:25 IST
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's acclaimed actor Aamir Khan made his way to Raipur on Tuesday for a professional engagement. He was warmly captured by the media upon stepping out of the airport, exchanging greetings with a wide smile.

In a significant update to his acting repertoire, Khan is set to appear in 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a film scheduled to premiere by the year's end, targeting a highly anticipated Christmas release. At a recent gathering, Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the project, noting particularly the engaging storyline. 'The shooting of the film has commenced,' he confirmed.

In addition to his acting roles, Khan is lending his production expertise to 'Lahore 1947', a project helmed by the eminent director Rajkumar Santoshi. The film's ensemble cast includes notable names such as Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, building anticipation for its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

