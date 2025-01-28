Left Menu

Macron's Bold Louvre Overhaul: New Fees and Mona Lisa Focus

French President Emmanuel Macron announced higher entrance fees for non-EU visitors to the Louvre. The decision aims to address the museum's issues of overcrowding and outdated infrastructure. Additionally, the Mona Lisa will have a dedicated space as part of the efforts to improve art conservation.

Updated: 28-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:26 IST
  • France

In a significant announcement on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that non-European Union visitors will face higher entrance fees at the Louvre, the world's top museum by attendance. This move aims to manage overwhelming crowds and upgrade the museum's aging facilities.

Macron made these remarks during a visit to the renowned Paris institution, while also revealing that Leonardo da Vinci's iconic masterpiece, the Mona Lisa, will be allocated a dedicated exhibition space within the Louvre.

The statement follows Louvre President Laurence des Cars' alert about the museum's critical condition, including water damage, infrastructure failures, and unstable temperatures risking art preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

