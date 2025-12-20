Tragic Train-Elephant Collision Disrupts Railway Operations in Assam
A train collided with a herd of elephants in Assam, India, resulting in seven elephant deaths and derailment of the train. The accident occurred in a non-corridor area for elephants. Despite the emergency brakes, the locomotives were unable to avoid the collision. No human injuries were reported.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Assam, India, seven elephants lost their lives and another was injured when a train en route to Delhi crashed into a herd early Saturday. District police chief VV Rakesh Reddy confirmed the accident occurred in Hojai district.
The site of the incident is not officially designated as an elephant corridor, according to a statement from Northeast Frontier Railway. Despite the locomotive pilot's attempts to stop the train using emergency brakes, the elephants rushed towards the oncoming train, resulting in the collision at 2:17 a.m. local time.
Five coaches derailed following the crash, although no passengers were harmed. Train services have been rerouted while restoration efforts continue, railway officials noted in their statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Calls for Strategic Clarity in India's Foreign Policy Amid Global Complexities
Kabaddi Chaos: Indian-Origin Trio Jailed for Derby Violence
Transforming Healthcare: India's Leap in Medical Infrastructure
Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan Bolster India's Line-up for T20 World Cup
Boosting Northeast India’s Fertiliser Production: PM Modi's New Initiative