Tragic Train-Elephant Collision Disrupts Railway Operations in Assam

In a tragic incident in Assam, India, seven elephants lost their lives and another was injured when a train en route to Delhi crashed into a herd early Saturday. District police chief VV Rakesh Reddy confirmed the accident occurred in Hojai district.

The site of the incident is not officially designated as an elephant corridor, according to a statement from Northeast Frontier Railway. Despite the locomotive pilot's attempts to stop the train using emergency brakes, the elephants rushed towards the oncoming train, resulting in the collision at 2:17 a.m. local time.

Five coaches derailed following the crash, although no passengers were harmed. Train services have been rerouted while restoration efforts continue, railway officials noted in their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)