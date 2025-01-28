Left Menu

Dolly Parton's Life Story Takes the Stage in 'Dolly: An Original Musical'

Dolly Parton is set to premiere her autobiographical stage musical in Nashville this July. Behind the scenes, Bartlett Sher directs a limited engagement at Belmont University. The musical previews on July 18, with closing on August 17, while Parton also introduces a new educational initiative, 'Dolly U'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:41 IST
Dolly Parton's Life Story Takes the Stage in 'Dolly: An Original Musical'
Singer Dolly Parton (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Dolly Parton, the iconic singer-songwriter, is ready to reveal her life story on stage with the debut of her autobiographical stage musical "Dolly: An Original Musical" in Nashville this July. The production will be staged at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts under the direction of the acclaimed Bartlett Sher, according to a report by Variety.

The musical's preview performances are scheduled to start on July 18, culminating in an official opening on August 8. With a brief four-week run concluding on August 17, most performances will occur during the preview phase. The announcement came during a well-attended press event at Belmont, featuring students and media, and moderated by Tennessean writer Marcus Dowling.

Parton, when questioned about the timing of the musical, humorously remarked on her age, stating, "Well, I ain't getting no younger, but as I tell my husband, I ain't getting no older either -- 21 and a half, you know?" She expressed a longstanding desire to bring her life story to the stage in her own vision. Additionally, Parton introduced "Dolly U," an innovative educational collaboration with Belmont University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025