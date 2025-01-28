Dolly Parton's Life Story Takes the Stage in 'Dolly: An Original Musical'

Dolly Parton, the iconic singer-songwriter, is ready to reveal her life story on stage with the debut of her autobiographical stage musical "Dolly: An Original Musical" in Nashville this July. The production will be staged at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts under the direction of the acclaimed Bartlett Sher, according to a report by Variety.

The musical's preview performances are scheduled to start on July 18, culminating in an official opening on August 8. With a brief four-week run concluding on August 17, most performances will occur during the preview phase. The announcement came during a well-attended press event at Belmont, featuring students and media, and moderated by Tennessean writer Marcus Dowling.

Parton, when questioned about the timing of the musical, humorously remarked on her age, stating, "Well, I ain't getting no younger, but as I tell my husband, I ain't getting no older either -- 21 and a half, you know?" She expressed a longstanding desire to bring her life story to the stage in her own vision. Additionally, Parton introduced "Dolly U," an innovative educational collaboration with Belmont University.

