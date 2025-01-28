Devotional Wave: Record-Breaking Turnout at Triveni Sangam for Mauni Amavasya
A historic turnout of five crore devotees marked Tuesday's holy dip at Triveni Sangam, ahead of Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan, during the Maha Kumbh. The Uttar Pradesh government reported a total of 20 crore participants so far, with anticipations of 45 crore over the festival's duration.
The Triveni Sangam witnessed an overwhelming display of faith as five crore devotees took a holy dip on Tuesday, setting a new record on the eve of Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan during the Maha Kumbh.
The Uttar Pradesh government revealed that nearly 20 crore devotees have participated in the sacred bathing rituals at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. These figures include a massive turnout on previous days, with 3.5 crore on Makar Sankranti and further significant numbers on subsequent days.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the pilgrims, praising the spiritual and unifying essence of the event. As anticipation builds for Mauni Amavasya, the government estimates the total number of participants will reach 45 crore by the festival's end.
