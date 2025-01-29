Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Service-Oriented Approach to Maha Kumbh

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP government for using the Maha Kumbh as a platform for self-promotion, instead urging a focus on service to ensure a peaceful experience for spiritual tourists. He highlights issues with arrangements, criticizing the VIP treatment and inadequate facilities for the general public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:04 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the BJP government to approach the Maha Kumbh with a spirit of service rather than self-promotion.

Yadav criticized the poor arrangements at the event, citing problems with toilet facilities and public inconvenience due to VIP movements.

Urging improvements, he lamented the inadequate use of the event's Rs 10,000 crore budget, advocating for better services for the attendees, especially the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

