Akhilesh Yadav Urges Service-Oriented Approach to Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the BJP government to approach the Maha Kumbh with a spirit of service rather than self-promotion.

Yadav criticized the poor arrangements at the event, citing problems with toilet facilities and public inconvenience due to VIP movements.

Urging improvements, he lamented the inadequate use of the event's Rs 10,000 crore budget, advocating for better services for the attendees, especially the poor.

