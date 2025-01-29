UK Eyes India's AI Advancements for Parliamentary Innovation

In a bid to modernize its parliamentary proceedings, the UK is looking to learn from India's pioneering efforts in artificial intelligence. House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle highlighted the potential benefits during a diaspora gathering in London, marking India's Republic Day celebrations.

The event featured notable figures including UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who underscored the importance of the newly signed India-UK Health and Life Sciences Partnership. The agreement is set to bolster cooperation across health and science sectors.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami emphasized the growing bilateral ties, noting the mutual economic opportunities present in India's rapid infrastructure development. The evening concluded with a performance by an Indian-origin string quartet, symbolizing cultural unity.

