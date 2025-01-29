Fuji Media Faces Scandal, Leadership Exodus Amid Misconduct Allegations

Fuji Media is facing a significant leadership upheaval as both its chairman and the head of its TV unit have stepped down amid a scandal involving alleged sexual misconduct by a well-known TV host. This controversy has prompted advertisers to flee and sparked outrage among investors, who are calling for substantial changes in management.

The allegations center around Masahiro Nakai, a former member of the boy band SMAP, accused of misconduct by Japanese magazines. Nakai, who recently retired from show business, has issued an apology for causing "trouble" but has not directly addressed the accusations. Reports suggest that a Fuji TV executive may have arranged questionable events involving female TV personalities.

Fuji Media has announced the formation of an independent investigation committee to delve into the allegations. In response to the crisis, major companies have halted advertising with the broadcaster, while activists and shareholders urge a thorough review of Fuji's governance and leadership practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)