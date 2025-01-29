Tragedy Strikes at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of several devotees during a stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

In a message shared on the social platform X, Kumar stated, 'Deaths of pilgrims in the unfortunate incident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. Hope for early recovery of those who are injured.' The message, originally posted in Hindi, reflects the CM’s concern and empathy for those affected.

The tragedy unfolded at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh, where millions of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also took to X to express his sorrow over the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)