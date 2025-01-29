Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences for victims of the Kumbh Mela stampede in Prayagraj. He hopes for the swift recovery of the injured. Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also mourned the tragedy that occurred when pilgrims crowded the holy site for Mauni Amavasya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:33 IST
Seers and devotees proceed for Amrit Snan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of several devotees during a stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

In a message shared on the social platform X, Kumar stated, 'Deaths of pilgrims in the unfortunate incident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. Hope for early recovery of those who are injured.' The message, originally posted in Hindi, reflects the CM’s concern and empathy for those affected.

The tragedy unfolded at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh, where millions of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also took to X to express his sorrow over the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

