Bridal Vanishing Act: Marriage Party Returns Without Bride in Bizarre Himachal Tale

A bemusing incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Una district when a marriage party from Nari village returned empty-handed from Singa village, with no bride to wed. In a twist, the bride was found to be nonexistent, and the middleman couple involved fled when the truth emerged. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unusual turn of events, a marriage procession from Nari village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district returned without a bride, encountering no planned wedding in Singa village.

The groom's family was initially seeking a match for their son when they were misled by middlemen. Bizarrely, the bride was not from Singa, or even real, prompting the villagers' surprise. The go-between couple fleed, leaving behind a bewildered groom and his family.

The police are investigating, with statements recorded but no FIR lodged. The panchayat demands the middleman reimburse wedding costs imposed on the groom's family, as further investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

