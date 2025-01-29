Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela
A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries. The chaotic incident occurred during the pre-dawn hours as pilgrims crowded the Sangam area for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Authorities confirmed the pressure of the crowd led to the tragedy.
A tragic stampede at the renowned Maha Kumbh Mela has left at least 30 people dead and 60 others injured. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday as vast numbers of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam area for the sacred Mauni Amavasya bath.
During a press briefing, Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna confirmed the fatalities and injuries, noting that the chaos erupted between 1-2 am due to overwhelming crowd pressure. Barricades were breached, causing a deadly crush.
Emergency services responded promptly, with over 90 injured individuals rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, 30 succumbed to their injuries, while 36 remain hospitalized. Authorities have identified 25 of the deceased as investigation into the tragic event continues.
