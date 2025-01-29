Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries. The chaotic incident occurred during the pre-dawn hours as pilgrims crowded the Sangam area for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Authorities confirmed the pressure of the crowd led to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the renowned Maha Kumbh Mela has left at least 30 people dead and 60 others injured. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday as vast numbers of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam area for the sacred Mauni Amavasya bath.

During a press briefing, Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna confirmed the fatalities and injuries, noting that the chaos erupted between 1-2 am due to overwhelming crowd pressure. Barricades were breached, causing a deadly crush.

Emergency services responded promptly, with over 90 injured individuals rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, 30 succumbed to their injuries, while 36 remain hospitalized. Authorities have identified 25 of the deceased as investigation into the tragic event continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025