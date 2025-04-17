Left Menu

Trump Halts Israeli Strike for Iran Nuclear Deal Pursuit

Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly stopped an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, preferring to negotiate an agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program. The New York Times, citing administration officials, reported this decision, highlighting Trump's emphasis on diplomacy over military action in this matter.

Updated: 17-04-2025 04:53 IST
According to a report by The New York Times, former U.S. President Donald Trump intervened to prevent an Israeli military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Instead of military confrontation, Trump favored pursuing diplomatic negotiations to curb Iran's nuclear capabilities.

This strategic decision by Trump underscores a preference for diplomacy over potential conflict. The information comes from officials within the former administration, suggesting a nuanced approach to foreign policy during his tenure.

The report highlights the complexities of international relations involving nuclear agreements, with Trump's actions focusing on restraint and potentially more constructive dialogue with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

