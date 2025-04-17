Trump Halts Israeli Strike for Iran Nuclear Deal Pursuit

According to a report by The New York Times, former U.S. President Donald Trump intervened to prevent an Israeli military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Instead of military confrontation, Trump favored pursuing diplomatic negotiations to curb Iran's nuclear capabilities.

This strategic decision by Trump underscores a preference for diplomacy over potential conflict. The information comes from officials within the former administration, suggesting a nuanced approach to foreign policy during his tenure.

The report highlights the complexities of international relations involving nuclear agreements, with Trump's actions focusing on restraint and potentially more constructive dialogue with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)