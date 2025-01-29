Tragedy at Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Four Lives

At the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, a stampede tragically took the lives of at least four individuals, including a woman and her daughter from Belagavi.

The state government quickly established a helpline to aid affected families, but there has been criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government for its lack of transparency regarding casualties.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed frustration at the minimal information being shared, emphasizing the need for clarity for concerned families.

(With inputs from agencies.)