Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives Amid Holy Pilgrimage

A deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the Sangam area resulted in the loss of 30 lives and left 60 injured on one of the most auspicious days, Mauni Amavasya. Pressed by crowd pressure, pilgrims broke barriers to take a holy dip, leading to the tragedy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-member judicial commission to investigate the incident. He expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the urgent need to understand how such a tragedy unfolded. The government has committed to compensating victims' families.

With nearly six crore devotees in attendance, the tragedy underscores the significant challenges of managing massive crowds at religious events. Several injured individuals continue to receive treatment, while law enforcement has imposed stricter crowd management protocols across Kumbh Mela grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)