Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives Amid Holy Pilgrimage

A deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh in the Sangam area claimed 30 lives and injured 60 people during the auspicious Mauni Amavasya. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a judicial commission to probe the incident and offered financial compensation to the victims' families. The tragedy highlights management challenges in large gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the Sangam area resulted in the loss of 30 lives and left 60 injured on one of the most auspicious days, Mauni Amavasya. Pressed by crowd pressure, pilgrims broke barriers to take a holy dip, leading to the tragedy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-member judicial commission to investigate the incident. He expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the urgent need to understand how such a tragedy unfolded. The government has committed to compensating victims' families.

With nearly six crore devotees in attendance, the tragedy underscores the significant challenges of managing massive crowds at religious events. Several injured individuals continue to receive treatment, while law enforcement has imposed stricter crowd management protocols across Kumbh Mela grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

