Safety Measures Tightened After Maha Kumbh Stampede

Following a deadly stampede at Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has enforced guidelines on crowd and traffic management. Coordinated efforts are being made, with additional officers deployed, to ensure the safety and smooth departure of pilgrims. Vigilance is heightened for upcoming Basant Panchami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Prayagraj | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:59 IST
In the wake of a fatal stampede during the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced stringent guidelines to manage crowds and traffic flow. The move aims to prevent further tragedies and ensure safety for the attendees.

Key personnel, including Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Goswami, have been assigned to bolster the management of the event. In addition, the chief secretary and police director-general are set to review arrangements for the upcoming Basant Panchami to guarantee public safety.

Heightened measures include deploying special officers and enhancing coordination with the railways. Furthermore, additional transport options are planned to manage the surge in devotees, ensuring smooth travel and reducing crowd buildup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

