In the world of entertainment, nostalgia reigns as the iconic Nineties boy band, Boyzone, reveals its journey to fame in an 'atypical' new documentary. The three-part series, 'Boyzone: No Matter What,' revisits their humble beginnings from open auditions in Dublin in 1993 to their eventual rise and hurdles over thirty years.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards-nominated film 'I'm Still Here' has cast a spotlight on Brazil's authoritarian past. A house in Rio de Janeiro, depicted in the film, has become a point of intrigue for visitors; the film explores the perseverance of a woman during the Brazil military regime era of the 1970s, navigating personal tragedy to seek truth.

Highlighting a blend of entertainment and business, Netflix has expanded its influence in the toy sector through a strategic licensing agreement. The company behind the popular Squishmallows toys is set to launch a new 'Stranger Things' line, reflecting Netflix's ongoing commitment to capitalize on its popular science-fiction franchise.

