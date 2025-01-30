Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: Boyzone's Journey, 'I'm Still Here' Impact, and Netflix Toy Expansion

The entertainment world features Boyzone's candid documentary on their journey, the film 'I'm Still Here' drawing attention to Brazil's past, and Netflix's venture into toys with a 'Stranger Things' deal. These highlight nostalgia, historical reflection, and business expansion in popular culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:30 IST
Entertainment Highlights: Boyzone's Journey, 'I'm Still Here' Impact, and Netflix Toy Expansion

In the world of entertainment, nostalgia reigns as the iconic Nineties boy band, Boyzone, reveals its journey to fame in an 'atypical' new documentary. The three-part series, 'Boyzone: No Matter What,' revisits their humble beginnings from open auditions in Dublin in 1993 to their eventual rise and hurdles over thirty years.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards-nominated film 'I'm Still Here' has cast a spotlight on Brazil's authoritarian past. A house in Rio de Janeiro, depicted in the film, has become a point of intrigue for visitors; the film explores the perseverance of a woman during the Brazil military regime era of the 1970s, navigating personal tragedy to seek truth.

Highlighting a blend of entertainment and business, Netflix has expanded its influence in the toy sector through a strategic licensing agreement. The company behind the popular Squishmallows toys is set to launch a new 'Stranger Things' line, reflecting Netflix's ongoing commitment to capitalize on its popular science-fiction franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025