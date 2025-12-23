Left Menu

Stranger Things 5: Final Episodes to Unleash Epic Conclusion

The makers of 'Stranger Things 5' have announced the runtimes for the series' final episodes, set for release in two volumes. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and featuring the infamous Hawkins, Indiana, the show concludes its journey through the dark mysteries of the 1980's town.

Updated: 23-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:18 IST
The creators of the acclaimed horror sci-fi series, 'Stranger Things 5', have revealed the runtime details of the much-anticipated final episodes, which will be released in two volumes on Netflix. Fans are eager for the conclusion of this enthralling tale set in 1980's Hawkins, Indiana.

With a star-studded cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard, the series, masterminded by the Duffer brothers and produced by Shawn Levy, has captivated audiences since its debut in 2016. The gripping narrative follows residents of a small town dealing with supernatural events.

Ross Duffer, in a recent Instagram post, shared updates about the upcoming episodes' lengths. The first four episodes of the final season debuted on November 26, while three more are scheduled for release on December 25. The final episode, 'The Rightside Up', will be an extensive two-hour and eight-minute finale.

