From Authoritarian Histories to Toy Empires: Entertainment Highlights

Recent entertainment highlights include a film highlighting Brazil's authoritarian past, Netflix's expansion into the toy sector with 'Stranger Things' licensing, and Renee Zellweger celebrating the premiere of the latest Bridget Jones movie. Each story underscores significant developments in film and entertainment industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping historical drama, 'I'm Still Here' delves into Brazil's authoritarian past, drawing visitors to a notable Rio de Janeiro house featured in the film. The story follows a mother's quest for truth about her husband's disappearance during the 1970s military regime.

Netflix is growing its toy business with a significant licensing deal to produce 'Stranger Things' merchandise with Squishmallows maker, Jazwares. This expands Netflix's brand offerings as it anticipates the series' final season later this year.

Renee Zellweger expressed her fondness for her character Bridget Jones as she attended the world premiere of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' in London. The film, part of a beloved series, catches up with Bridget as a single mother of two.

