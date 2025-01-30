Celebrating 50 Years of 'Deewaar': Special Screening Honors a Cinematic Classic
The Film Heritage Foundation is organizing a special screening of Yash Chopra's 1975 film 'Deewaar' on February 1, 2025, at Regal Cinema in Mumbai to celebrate its 50-year anniversary. The film, a milestone in Indian cinema, starred Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor.
The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) is orchestrating a commemorative screening of the iconic Yash Chopra film 'Deewaar' on February 1, to mark its 50th anniversary since release. The event takes place at Mumbai's famous Regal Cinema.
Originally released on January 21, 1975, 'Deewaar' was written by Salim-Javed and featured the stellar performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Known for its gripping plot of two brothers entrenched in the struggle between crime and law in Mumbai, the film is a cornerstone of Indian cinema.
This special screening aims to highlight 'Deewaar' as a quintessential film that bolstered Bachchan's 'Angry Young Man' persona. Thanks to Rajiv Rai and Trimurti Films, the viewing will be free to the public, with seats available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
