Left Menu

Celebrating 50 Years of 'Deewaar': Special Screening Honors a Cinematic Classic

The Film Heritage Foundation is organizing a special screening of Yash Chopra's 1975 film 'Deewaar' on February 1, 2025, at Regal Cinema in Mumbai to celebrate its 50-year anniversary. The film, a milestone in Indian cinema, starred Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:36 IST
Celebrating 50 Years of 'Deewaar': Special Screening Honors a Cinematic Classic
  • Country:
  • India

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) is orchestrating a commemorative screening of the iconic Yash Chopra film 'Deewaar' on February 1, to mark its 50th anniversary since release. The event takes place at Mumbai's famous Regal Cinema.

Originally released on January 21, 1975, 'Deewaar' was written by Salim-Javed and featured the stellar performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Known for its gripping plot of two brothers entrenched in the struggle between crime and law in Mumbai, the film is a cornerstone of Indian cinema.

This special screening aims to highlight 'Deewaar' as a quintessential film that bolstered Bachchan's 'Angry Young Man' persona. Thanks to Rajiv Rai and Trimurti Films, the viewing will be free to the public, with seats available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025