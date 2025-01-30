Ahmedabad Hosts Historic Coldplay Concert, Boosts Tourism and Records

Ahmedabad witnessed history on January 25 and 26, 2025, as British band Coldplay held India's largest-ever concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium, captivating an audience of more than 2.5 lakh people. The event broke records in ticket sales and tourism, with 1.3 lakh tickets sold to music lovers from across the nation and beyond.

The historic concert was made possible by a seamless collaboration between the Gujarat government, local authorities, and the organizers. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the government ensured top-tier security, traffic control, and transportation services. Sections of local governance like the police and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation played crucial roles in coordinating the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the successful event, saying it highlighted India's enormous potential for hosting major international music concerts. The concert not only marked a milestone for Coldplay in India but also boosted Ahmedabad's global appeal, following its hosting of the G-20 Summit and Cricket World Cup in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)