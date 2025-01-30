Bridging the Divide: Arts and Sciences Unite at Jaipur Literature Festival

The Jaipur Literature Festival commenced with a powerful message from Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, emphasizing the crucial need to merge arts and sciences. Speaking at the festival's opening, Ramakrishnan highlighted the significance of empathy and historical understanding alongside technical expertise in fields like AI and genetic engineering.

Ramakrishnan argued for a broad educational curriculum that incorporates both humanities and sciences, advocating for a population capable of intelligently debating crucial issues. He cited C P Snow's essay 'The Two Cultures', warning of the dangers of intellectual isolation and calling for broader literacy to counter misinformation.

This year's festival hosts over 300 renowned figures, featuring themes such as democracy, equality, culinary traditions, and cultural narratives. Concurrent events include the Jaipur BookMark conclave on publishing innovation and the Jaipur Music Stage featuring performances by well-known artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)