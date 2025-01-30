Left Menu

Bridging the Divide: Arts and Sciences Unite at Jaipur Literature Festival

Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan underscores the importance of integrating arts and sciences at the Jaipur Literature Festival. He advocates for empathy and understanding of human history alongside technical expertise in technologies like AI. The festival gathers global literary luminaries, celebrating diverse cultural narratives and innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:27 IST
Bridging the Divide: Arts and Sciences Unite at Jaipur Literature Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jaipur Literature Festival commenced with a powerful message from Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, emphasizing the crucial need to merge arts and sciences. Speaking at the festival's opening, Ramakrishnan highlighted the significance of empathy and historical understanding alongside technical expertise in fields like AI and genetic engineering.

Ramakrishnan argued for a broad educational curriculum that incorporates both humanities and sciences, advocating for a population capable of intelligently debating crucial issues. He cited C P Snow's essay 'The Two Cultures', warning of the dangers of intellectual isolation and calling for broader literacy to counter misinformation.

This year's festival hosts over 300 renowned figures, featuring themes such as democracy, equality, culinary traditions, and cultural narratives. Concurrent events include the Jaipur BookMark conclave on publishing innovation and the Jaipur Music Stage featuring performances by well-known artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025