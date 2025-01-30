Influencer Marketing Revolution: India's Largest Conclave Hits Ahmedabad

The world of influencer marketing is abuzz as iCubesWire prepares to host the third India Influencer Conclave in Ahmedabad on January 31, 2025. Known for its viral campaigns, the ad-tech firm aims to redefine the industry through this significant event.

With a formidable 15-year track record, iCubesWire is spearheading the shift toward data-driven marketing. Their AI-powered platform, influenceZ, offers real-time insights and hyper-targeted campaigns, setting a new standard in influencer marketing.

Notable figures such as Sanjay Singal from Wagh Bakri and Hemal Vadera from Varmora will join over 300 marketers at the conclave. Their participation underscores the event's importance in shaping the industry's future through collaboration and innovation.

