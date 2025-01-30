Left Menu

Dave & Buster's Breaks New Ground in India with Exciting Bangalore Launch

Dave & Buster's, renowned for its entertainment and dining, is set to debut in India with its first outlet at Mantri Avenue, Bangalore. Collaborating with the Malpani Group, the brand brings a fusion of American and Pan-Asian cuisines, innovative games, and immersive experiences, aiming to expand across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:23 IST
Dave & Buster's, a leader in entertainment and dining, is entering the Indian market with its inaugural outlet at Mantri Avenue in Koramangala, Bangalore. Known for its arcade games and immersive experiences, the brand offers a unique blend of American and Pan-Asian cuisine, setting a new standard in entertainment.

The expansive venue, spanning 27,000 sq ft, will showcase world-class games like Godzilla VR and India's first bowling experience with Nitro Lighting. In collaboration with the Malpani Group, this venture aims to meet the demand for family-friendly entertainment, with plans to open more outlets, starting with Mumbai.

Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer, highlighted Bangalore as a strategic choice, leveraging the city's energetic vibe to introduce Dave & Buster's signature 'Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch' experience to a new audience. The partnership reflects a commitment to blending global expertise with local flavors, offering tailored dining and gaming experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

