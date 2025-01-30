Remembering Mahatma Gandhi: A Tribute in Puducherry
Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy led a tribute in Puducherry on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. The event featured government officials, freedom fighters, and a performance by students from Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam. Attendees observed a moment of silence in Gandhi's honor.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary. The solemn event took place at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Puducherry.
Joining them were Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam, various ministers, legislators, officials, and freedom fighters, all gathered to honor the legacy of the Father of the Nation.
The ceremony also included a poignant performance of devotional songs by students and staff from the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, a center dedicated to performing and visual arts. Attendees marked the occasion with a moment of silence, reflecting on Gandhi's lasting impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)