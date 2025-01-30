Remembering Mahatma Gandhi: A Tribute in Puducherry

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary. The solemn event took place at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Puducherry.

Joining them were Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam, various ministers, legislators, officials, and freedom fighters, all gathered to honor the legacy of the Father of the Nation.

The ceremony also included a poignant performance of devotional songs by students and staff from the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, a center dedicated to performing and visual arts. Attendees marked the occasion with a moment of silence, reflecting on Gandhi's lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)