Jaideep Ahlawat Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Nepotism Debate in Bollywood

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has recently weighed in on the contentious nepotism debate in Bollywood, offering insights into the struggles faced by so-called 'nepo kids'. Speaking candidly, Ahlawat highlighted the challenges stars like Alia Bhatt encounter, emphasizing their dedication despite the controversy surrounding their familial ties.

In an interview with ANI, Ahlawat lauded Bhatt's acting prowess, labeling her a 'brilliant actress'. He questioned the fairness of criticism directed at her due to her lineage, asking, "Is it her fault that she was born into Mahesh Bhatt's house?" Drawing parallels, Ahlawat compared the scenario to a doctor's child and the expectations they face.

The actor, who collaborated with Bhatt in 'Raazi', recalled her commitment to her craft, arriving on set prepared. As Ahlawat continues to receive accolades for Paatal Lok season 2, he is set to appear in the upcoming season of 'Family Man'.

