Left Menu

Trump's Bold Tariff Strategy: Impacting EU Imports

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce a 25% tariff on imports from the European Union, focusing on cars. This move is in response to the EU's 10% passenger car tariff, significantly higher than the U.S. rate, and their value-added taxes, which U.S. officials find unfair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 01:34 IST
Trump's Bold Tariff Strategy: Impacting EU Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move expected to stir international trade relations, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that his administration will institute a 25% tariff on imports from the European Union.

Announcing the decision to reporters during a cabinet meeting, Trump specified that the tariff will predominantly target automobiles, aiming to address what he perceives as an imbalance in trade policies.

The EU currently imposes a 10% tariff on passenger cars—four times the U.S. rate of 2.5%—and applies value-added taxes of no less than 17.5%, measures that have been ongoing points of contention for U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025