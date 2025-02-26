Revealing the Shadow Leader: Amy Gleason Steps Forward as DOGE's Acting Administrator

The White House has finally revealed that Amy Gleason is the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), ending weeks of speculation. Gleason, previously a healthcare technology consultant and a former U.S. Digital Service official, steps in amid legal challenges concerning DOGE's cost-cutting initiatives.

Controversy surrounding Elon Musk's alleged involvement in DOGE's management has also drawn attention. The Trump administration stated in a court filing that Musk, although lacking formal authority, serves as an unpaid, special government employee. The lawsuit highlights questions about DOGE's legal framework and decision-making processes.

Gleason's role is pivotal in coordinating with various agencies as DOGE oversees significant downscaling of government personnel post-Trump's inauguration. Her LinkedIn profile suggests her recent engagement as DOGE's senior adviser. Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles remains a key figure in overseeing Gleason's actions as DOGE administrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)