Left Menu

Revealing the Shadow Leader: Amy Gleason Steps Forward as DOGE's Acting Administrator

The White House has named Amy Gleason, a lesser-known former healthcare technology consultant, as the acting administrator for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This comes after controversy regarding Elon Musk's involvement in DOGE and its legality. Gleason's appointment continues efforts to restructure government operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 06:01 IST
Revealing the Shadow Leader: Amy Gleason Steps Forward as DOGE's Acting Administrator
administrator

The White House has finally revealed that Amy Gleason is the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), ending weeks of speculation. Gleason, previously a healthcare technology consultant and a former U.S. Digital Service official, steps in amid legal challenges concerning DOGE's cost-cutting initiatives.

Controversy surrounding Elon Musk's alleged involvement in DOGE's management has also drawn attention. The Trump administration stated in a court filing that Musk, although lacking formal authority, serves as an unpaid, special government employee. The lawsuit highlights questions about DOGE's legal framework and decision-making processes.

Gleason's role is pivotal in coordinating with various agencies as DOGE oversees significant downscaling of government personnel post-Trump's inauguration. Her LinkedIn profile suggests her recent engagement as DOGE's senior adviser. Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles remains a key figure in overseeing Gleason's actions as DOGE administrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025