Bhutan Aims to Transform Economy by Retaining Youth and Attracting Global Investment

Bhutan's Minister Younten Phuntsho aims to retain youth and attract global investment by transforming the nation's economy. He emphasized India's crucial role, especially Assam's, in Bhutan's development efforts. The Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project was highlighted as a key initiative toward achieving these goals.

Guwahati | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:44 IST
Bhutan Aims to Transform Economy by Retaining Youth and Attracting Global Investment
Bhutan's Minister Younten Phuntsho has laid out an ambitious plan to reshape the country's economy, aiming to keep its youth within the borders and draw in global investment. His statements were made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, where he highlighted the recent graduation of Bhutan to a lower middle-income country from the UN's list of least developed countries.

Phuntsho emphasized the historical and strategic ties with India, particularly the northeastern state of Assam, which shares a significant border with Bhutan. He expressed that India's role is pivotal, especially through projects like the multi-modal logistics park at Jogighopa, which enhances connectivity and trade.

The Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) initiative was underscored as a transformative project for Bhutan, designed as a Special Administrative Region rather than a Special Economic Zone to provide more autonomy and address legal issues. The project, which includes a new airport, is set to benefit the entire region, including Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

