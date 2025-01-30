Cakeology 2025: A Sweet Revolution in Northeast India

Cakeology 2025, India's leading Cake & Bake Expo, is set to make its debut in Guwahati, promising a unique experience for cake lovers and industry professionals alike.

The event, held from January 31 to February 2 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, aims to attract cake enthusiasts, baking professionals, and industry buyers from across the country, as revealed in a press statement by the organizers on Thursday.

Khushi Malani, the founder of Cakeology, emphasized the lineup of exciting activities such as free workshops, live demonstrations, and stalls featuring top brands displaying tools and baking essentials. Cakeology, starting its journey in Mumbai in 2016, is now expanding to the Northeast, offering an unparalleled platform for culinary talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)